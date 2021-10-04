Fight at Dillard High injures two officers, police say

Two officers attempting to settle a large fight at Dillard High School on Monday were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Detective Ali Adamson said at a news conference Monday afternoon that both officers are expected to recover.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools said in a statement that “several student altercations” broke out during the afternoon dismissal. The school will open Tuesday, the district said.

“The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct,” the statement said.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.