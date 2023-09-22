Fight about divorce ends in woman shooting estranged husband in bed, Arizona cops say

A 62-year-old woman is accused of shooting her estranged husband in his bed after the two fought over their divorce in Arizona, police said.

At about midnight on Sept. 20, the woman drove from Gilbert to Prescott where her 80-year-old husband was staying, the Prescott Police Department said in a news release.

Prescott is about 120 miles northwest of Gilbert.

She went into his room, and they started fighting about their divorce, police said. They “had been separated for several months.”

Police said she didn’t want to get a divorce, and when her husband said he did, she shot him in the wrist.

The wounded man then fought her off so he could get out of the house, police said.

He called 911 from his neighbor’s house, police said. He told police his estranged wife had also stolen checks from him, forged his signature and withdrew $10,000, police said.

Police said they found a deposit slip in her purse, and she admitted to stealing and forging the check.

She was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and theft.

Gilbert is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

