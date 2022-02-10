A fight in downtown Waukesha preceded a shooting, targeting the wrong house, police say

WAUKESHA - Police believe they now know why a duplex near Lowell Park was shot and damaged on Feb. 6, and they already have three suspects in hand awaiting possible charges.

Authorities say the suspects mistakenly targeted the house, thinking it was the home of a person with whom one of the suspects had been involved in a fight earlier. It wasn't.

Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann on Thursday said authorities discovered the connection between the fight and the damaged home in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard as the result of an investigation that made use of the department's Community Camera Project database. The system uses home surveillance equipment, with owners' permission, for leads in criminal investigations.

The fight occurred outside a downtown Waukesha bar in the 300 block of West Main Street shortly before 2 a.m. — about a half-hour before the Grandview house near Madison Street was riddled with bullets.

According to reports, police had responded to that group fight, ultimately arresting one man on a substantial battery charge.

"After the fight, members of one group chose to retaliate against a person that was part of the other group," Baumann said. "The suspects targeted a house believed to have belonged to a person involved in the fight. The suspects shot at the wrong house. They should not have shot at all."

Surveillance recordings provided the lead police needed, Baumann said. Among the details captured on video was the vehicle seen both at the fight and in the area of Grandview at about the time of the drive-by shooting.

Three suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation, with charges referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office on Thursday.

For the primary suspect, police have recommended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, going armed with a firearm while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second suspect may also face a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The third suspect may face a parole violation charge.

A resident at the duplex notified authorities about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 6 that he had found bullet holes in the structure in the 100 block of South Grandview Boulevard, prompting a police investigation that uncovered spent shell casings around the property and elsewhere along the street.

On Thursday, police added that a bullet was also found on the kitchen floor inside the duplex.

No one was hurt in the early morning incident.

