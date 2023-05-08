Fight during Cinco de Mayo leads to 3 shot, 2 arrested in Melbourne, police say

Police in Melbourne are investigating after three people were shot while they were out during Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Officers said three people were shot early Saturday on New Haven Avenue in downtown Melbourne.

Police said the downtown clubs and bars were still open when a fight broke out on the street around 1:30 am.

Read: Deputies seek 2 vehicles involved in gunfire exchange at Florida outlet mall

Officers said three people were hurt after someone opened fire, and investigators are still trying to figure out who’s responsible.

According to police, responding officers found a big crowd and a crime scene that included a shot-up car.

Read: 2 women accused of stealing cellphones during South Florida music festival

Police said they’ve interviewed lots of people and they did make two arrests, though they’re still trying to figure out how those two men arrested are connected to the shooting.

No suspects have been named by law enforcement.

Read: New homeowner moves in, finds snakes hidden in walls

Melbourne police said there were lots of witnesses around when the this happened.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact them directly.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.