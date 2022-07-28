Fight during wedding reception ends with guest shot in leg, Pennsylvania cops say

Two women got into a fight at a wedding reception before one of the guests was shot in the leg, police in Pennsylvania said.

About 50 people were at the reception — held at The Venue in North Philadelphia — when the guests began arguing, according to WPVI.

Philadelphia police say a 26-year-old woman was involved in the verbal and physical argument before the fight was taken outside the night of Wednesday, July 27.

That’s when another woman intervened and shot the 26-year-old woman, according to an incident report sent to McClatchy News.

Shortly after 9 p.m. that evening, police say the shooting victim walked to get help from police. She had a gunshot wound to her right thigh.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, police said, and “she is in stable condition.”

Police say the shooter fled from the event before police arrived.

The reception ended early, KYW reported, as the bride, groom and other guests were interviewed.

“It was supposed to be a happy moment, a wedding where people were dressed up, very nice,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet. “There were also children, some people brought their young children, boys and girls, and this argument, fight just went into a shooting. So, very unfortunate and tragic incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made as of July 28.

