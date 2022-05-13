Fight with elementary student gets school officer placed on leave, NC officials say

A school resource officer accused of fighting a North Carolina elementary student is now on administrative leave, officials said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an internal investigation is underway after an “incident” took place involving one of its officers on Monday, May 9.

The Henderson County school district reported that a fight broke out between an officer and a child attending Fletcher Elementary School. The campus is in Fletcher, roughly 12 miles south of the mountain tourist destination of Asheville.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we will continue to be transparent in our communication with the student’s family throughout our own internal investigation,” Henderson County Public Schools wrote in a statement.

After the allegations surfaced, the district said it reported them to the sheriff’s office. That department also conducted an investigation and requested help from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, deputies told McClatchy News in an email.

High school football player charged with kidnapping in on-campus incident, NC cops say

Teacher sent to hospital after trying to break up fight between students, SC cops say