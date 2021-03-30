The fight to end violence against women continues in SC

Tameika Isaac Devine
3 min read

As a young attorney, I started my career working under a Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA, grant. At the time, South Carolina ranked No. 1 in the country for domestic violence homicides. It was clear our community needed change and our loved ones, protection.

Soon after, I was hired by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office to run its VAWA program. We took on prosecuting domestic violence and sexual assault cases statewide, training law enforcement and municipal judges on domestic violence laws, and establishing courts to handle these cases.

We handled some of the toughest cases I have faced. One that has always stuck with me was the prosecution of a prominent attorney in a small South Carolina town whose wife would not testify about the abuse she endured. With her safety in mind, our office moved forward with the prosecution anyway using the evidence collected by law enforcement. This resulted in a conviction and the husband was ordered into a batterer treatment program as a result. Publically the wife, in this case, expressed her anger with me and our office.

When I ran into her at an event years later, she thanked me for making sure her husband received help.

My time working on these types of cases is a big part of why I first ran for City Council. As a prosecutor, I knew that no matter what was going on in Washington, it was crucial for the citizens of South Carolina to have strong policies in place at the local and state level to protect our residents.

In the 20+ years that the state of South Carolina has received VAWA funding, we have seen a decrease in domestic violence cases, the creation of a supportive system for survivors, and a more educated and skilled criminal justice system prepared to deal with the unique issues that family violence and violence against women presents. Our approach to combating domestic violence in our communities engaged all residents of Columbia, from those who are part of the systems that handle these cases, to those who wish to show their support for victims with an annual walk for domestic violence awareness month.

Knowing firsthand the impact VAWA has had locally, I was saddened to see many of those who represent us in Congress vote against its reauthorization. Due to its clear benefits, VAWA has traditionally seen bi-partisan support over the years. Unfortunately, it has become the latest political victim to a hyper-partisan environment in Washington.

Since its initial passage in 1994, the VAWA has saved the lives of countless women and children across the country. Reauthorization of this piece of legislation is crucial to the safety of women, children, and families across the country.

As we wait to see how the debate plays out in the U.S. Senate, I want to make one thing clear to the people of South Carolina: your local leaders will ensure your safety and well-being continue to be our top priority.

During my time as councilwoman, we made tremendous strides in this fight. We established the City of Columbia’s Domestic Violence Awareness Court, advocated for the adoption of law enforcement best practices for domestic violence calls, and supported the implementation of the “Handle With Care” protocol, which provides special care in cases where children are involved. Access to funds and resources provided by VAWA will go a long way towards continuing to protect our community and in further combatting domestic violence and sexual assault, making South Carolina a safer place for all.

To join this effort, vote in your local elections for candidates who have experience and a proven track record of putting people before politics. This November, I am running to be the Mayor of Columbus because I am committed to continuing the progress we have made and will not give up until every single member of our community feels safe, seen, and represented.

Tameika Isaac Devine is a Columbia attorney who is an at-large member of the Columbia City Council. She also has announced her candidacy for Columbia mayor in the Nov. 12 election.

