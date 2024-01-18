Fight erupts during man's sentencing for 2020 murder of girlfriend in Simi Valley

Euren Balbuena reacts after a relative of the victim lunged at him during sentencing Wednesday for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend.

A courtroom fight interrupted Wednesday's sentencing hearing for a Simi Valley man who killed his girlfriend in 2020.

The victim's stepfather lunged at 33-year-old Euren Balbuena during the emotional hearing, said Joey Buttitta, spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Balbuena was sentenced to 33 years to life in prison for three felony convictions, including the 2020 murder of 31-year-old Zaira Patino-Trejo, by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Anthony Sabo.

Patino-Trejo’s family members had gathered in the courtroom to read victim impact statements, telling the court how her loss affected their lives.

While the victim's mother was giving a statement, her stepfather lunged at Balbuena. He landed at least one punch before the two men were separated by bailiffs, Buttitta said.

The stepfather was removed from the courtroom. Impact statements continued about an hour later, Buttitta said.

As of Thursday afternoon, county sheriff's officials hadn't filed a case concerning the incident with the DA's office, he said. A sheriff's official couldn't immediately be reached to say whether the agency is investigating the altercation.

In November, a jury convicted Balbuena of first degree murder and battery causing great bodily harm. Balbuena was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon against Patino-Trejo’s mother.

The victim was found stabbed to death at the Woodside Apartments in Simi Valley on Feb. 27, 2020, after a domestic dispute. During the fight, Balbuena stabbed Patino-Trejo more than 30 times with multiple knives. Prosecutors said during the trial he stabbed and slashed her some 95 times.

Patino-Trejo’s mother, Ariadna Avetisyan, knew about the couple's ongoing argument and about their history of domestic violence, according to the DA's office. Avetisyan came to the apartment during the fight and tried to leave with her daughter, but Balbuena wouldn't let Patino-Trejo out of the unit.

Balbuena first slashed the mother twice in the head before attacking Patino-Trejo, prosecutors said. The mother ran from the apartment and found a bystander who called 911.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fight breaks out during sentencing in 2020 Simi Valley murder case