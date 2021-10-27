Fight erupts at local middle school

Oct. 27—HIGH POINT — A number of students at Ferndale Middle School have been charged and suspended after a fight last week in the parking lot of the school during dismissal of classes.

The fight took place the afternoon of Oct. 20 at the school on Ferndale Boulevard near downtown. High Point Police Department Capt. Patrick O'Toole told The High Point Enterprise that one student received medical attention and an ambulance responded to the scene.

A police report indicates that the fight involved students hitting each other with fists and feet. Students involved in the fight sought to leave the campus as school administrators reacted and police arrived.

"All students involved have been identified and suspended," according to the police report. "The aggressors in this incident have been charged with assault."

No names were provided because the students involved are juveniles, and police didn't specify how many students were charged.

A spokesman for Guilford County Schools told The Enterprise on Wednesday that the school district doesn't have a statement on the Ferndale incident.