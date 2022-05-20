Fight escalates to shooting, killing 1, injuring another in east Fort Worth Thursday night

Two people were struck by gunfire, one fatally, in east Fort Worth Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. outside the Woodlands Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Woodlands Circle.

Police said a fight in the parking lot escalated.

“Gunfire was exchanged by multiple subjects and two people were struck,” police said.

One of the individuals who was shot died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the person.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said they called SWAT to the scene to help find the shooter, but “no one was located.”

The investigation remains ongoing.