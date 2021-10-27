Fight for Extended Child Tax Credit Intensifies As Democrats Slam Biden’s One-Year Proposal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iStock.com
iStock.com

President Joe Biden pitched a one-year extension of the advance portion of the Child Tax Credit to Democrats on Tuesday, Insider reported.

Stimulus Update: Reasons Your October Child Tax Credit Payment Hasn’t Hit Yet
Learn: Biden’s $3.5 Trillion ‘Build Back Better’ Plan Could Be Slashed to $1.9 Trillion — What’s Still in Play?

The current advance portion of the Child Tax Credit, which are the monthly payments of either $300 or $250 paid out per child each month, is a temporary feature of the stimulus relief bill that was enacted last year. These payments are set to expire, though, with the last payment in December. The six total monthly payments will have resulted in half of the total benefit amount, which can be as high as $3,600 per eligible child if income and age requirements are met.

Many Democrats have been calling for a more permanent distribution of these payments, citing new reports showing their significance on childhood poverty. Studies done by the poverty centers at Columbia and Michigan Universities have shown that in July alone, 3 million children were lifted from poverty as a result of the payments.

Retirement Deficit: AARP Campaign Seeks to Keep Senior Women Out of Poverty

Biden has long stated his ambitions for increasing the payments, originally proposing expanding the advance portion of the monthly payments until 2025. Now, however, Democrats are disappointed that he has only requested a one-year extension.

Biden met with two groups of House and Senate Democrats in an effort to negotiate an extension among both sides. Plans for an extension of the credit seemed difficult recently, as Republicans have been putting the pressure on Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan.

Even those in Biden’s own party are voicing concern. Top House Democrat Rep. Rose DeLauro of Connecticut, a chair of the House Appropriation Committee, stated, “A one year extension is a very big mistake and a missed opportunity for the country,” Insider reported. “I will continue to press for a more enduring framework for children and families ” indicating she believes a longer extension of the child tax credit is necessary.

Stimulus Alert: Manchin Wants Child Tax Credit Earnings Limit at $60K — Is It a Realistic Threshold?
Explore: Fourth Stimulus Won’t Happen, But These Federal Programs Aid Those In Financial Need

Biden called the child tax credit “a tax cut for middle-class people” in a CNN town hall on Thursday, Oct. 21. He added that because the credit is available to households with little or no income, it has cut child poverty in the US by 50%. Time will tell if his one-year proposal to decrease the cost of his $3.5 trillion social spending plan will find the middle ground among Democrats that he’s looking for.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fight for Extended Child Tax Credit Intensifies As Democrats Slam Biden’s One-Year Proposal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Reasons Your October Child Tax Credit Payment Hasn’t Hit Yet

    The fourth installment of the advance portion of the Child Tax Credit for 2021 was deposited into millions of bank accounts almost two weeks ago, but many Americans still have not received their...

  • Mitch McConnell rips the Biden child tax credit as a 'monthly welfare deposit'

    "This is basically a check in the mail," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told Insider of the monthly direct payments that most families qualify for.

  • Welfare or New Deal? Parties battle over spending bill messaging

    Democrats and Republicans are battling to win the messaging war over President Joe Biden's social welfare spending package that would create many government programs and subsidies that GOP lawmakers have labeled as a new form of welfare.

  • 25 Ways the Coronavirus Has Upended the Auto Industry Across the Globe

    In a world where consumers can already buy nearly anything with the click of a button, it was only a matter of time until the car-buying process followed suit.

  • Parents brace for more limited Child Tax Credit in Democratic dealmaking

    Brihanna Sims, a 27-year-old school bus driver and mother of a 7-year-old daughter, faces a financial pinch each summer when the number of routes are scaled back. Although she received the Child Tax Credit before this year, the regular monthly payments and larger sum from the expanded Child Tax Credit became a "safety blanket" for Sims and her daughter, Addilynn, Sims said. Under a provision in the American Rescue Plan, 39 million families are now eligible for the expanded Child Tax Credit, according to the IRS, but the current program is set to lapse at the end of the year.

  • Stimulus Errors: Was Your Child Tax Credit Check Smaller Than Usual? Here’s What’s Going On

    The fourth installment of the advance portion of the child tax credit payments was deposited into millions of eligible families' bank accounts last Friday. However, for many, the amount received was...

  • Piles of snow bring an end to wildfire season in California

    A bomb cyclone delivered huge amounts of snow to the Sierra Nevada, closing schools for some students who started the year late due to wildfires.

  • ‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran Catch Up About Married Life and Kids!

    Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran had a quick catch-up chat about how their personal lives have evolved on ‘The Voice,’ airing Mondays and Tuesday on NBC. Sheeran joins season 21 of the singing competition show as the Mega Mentor, giving feedback and guidance to the aspiring musicians. The ‘Bad Habits’ singer, who welcomed a daughter last year, bonded with Team Ari’s Katie Rae over missing their loved ones at home.

  • Top U.S. general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test

    The top U.S. military officer, General Mark Milley, has provided the first official U.S. confirmation of a Chinese hypersonic weapons test that military experts say appears to show Beijing's pursuit of an Earth-orbiting system designed to evade American missile defenses. The Pentagon has been at pains to avoid direct confirmation of the Chinese test this summer, first reported by the Financial Times, even as President Joe Biden and other officials have expressed general concerns about Chinese hypersonic weapons development. But Milley explicitly confirmed a test and said that it was "very close" to a Sputnik moment -- referring Russia's 1957 launch of the first man-made satellite, which put Moscow ahead in the Cold War-era space race.

  • What Stocks Moved the Market Last Week?

    The stock price for social media powerhouse Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) fell 27% last week after a disappointing quarterly earnings report. During the company's conference call, CEO Evan Spiegel indicated that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) enhanced privacy setting in the latest iOS adversely affected Snap's advertising business more than anticipated.

  • Major issues unresolved as Democrats in U.S. Congress seek deal on spending bill

    U.S. congressional Democrats struggled on Tuesday to reach agreement on a massive bill to expand social programs and tackle climate change, with disagreement on multiple major issues reducing the odds of a quick vote. President Joe Biden's party has spent months fighting over what to include in legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-democrats-2-trillion-spending-plan-what-is-what-is-cut-2021-10-20 forecast to spend at least $1.5 trillion over 10 years - less than half the initial $3.5 trillion target - with moderates and progressives divided over issues including taxes, prescription drug pricing, family leave, climate change and immigration. Negotiations also have held up passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, as the House of Representatives' large progressive caucus has refused to vote on it until the bigger deal is reached.

  • “Billionaire tax” could flunk math test from grading committee

    The "billionaire tax" and other revenues Democrats want to pay for President Biden's $2 trillion social safety net expansion are about to face a math test from a notoriously hard grader: the Joint Committee on Taxation.Why it matters: The budget reconciliation instructions require the Senate Finance Committee to offset all the spending it authorizes with the same amount of revenue. Hot air from House and Senate leaders about pay-fors will be replaced by the joint committee's cold arithmetic — an

  • The Game 's Brittany Daniel Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Hope Rose, via Surrogate

    Brittany Daniel shares her first baby with her husband, broker associate Adam Touni

  • Global Payments (GPN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Global Payments (GPN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Spotify Has Finally Found a Profitable Tune

    Spotify Technology has learned a new song. After years of losing money, the streaming music service is finally turning things around, largely because of the growth of its ad business. The problem for Spotify (ticker: SPOT) has always been that it pays the majority of its revenue back to music labels, whose concentrated ownership of popular song catalogs give them enormous leverage in negotiations with streaming companies.

  • Tom Schwartz Reveals His Home Equity Loan Was Denied: "I Just Kinda Wanna Cry"

    On this season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have each revealed plans to take out home equity loans to finance their latest venture, a new bar called Schwartz and Sandy's. However, on the show's October 26 episode, Schwartz opened up about hitting an unexpected bump in the road. "I found out that my home equity loan got denied," he told Lisa Vanderpump. "But I still have a small business loan pending." In an interview, Schwartz shared more details about his financial situati

  • Democrats want to tax billionaires. Here's how much Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos would pay under their new plan.

    Democrats are targeting 700 or so billionaires and economist Gabriel Zucman has calculated what the US - and the world's - richest would pay.

  • In one day, Elon Musk made $37 billion and slammed Democrats' plan to tax billionaires. Here's what he meant when he said the government will 'come for you.'

    Musk said the government could "run out of money" and "come for you." Yet the government has run a deficit for years without billionaires paying much.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Evergrande's debt is $300 billion.