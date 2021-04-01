What we fight about when we fight about infrastructure

Peter Weber
·2 min read
President Biden unveiled his American Jobs Plan on Wednesday, describing the $2.3 trillion infrastructure initiative as a big, bold, "once-in-a-generation investment in America." Many Republicans immediately opposed the proposal.

"Infrastructure is often described as the ultimate bipartisan policy," but the GOP opposition to Biden's plan is "really just the latest proof that infrastructure has become the ultimate partisan battleground," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico.

"There's widespread support across the political aisle to upgrade the nation's infrastructure," The Washington Post reports. But Republicans, who lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent three years ago from 35 percent, oppose Biden's (broadly popular) plan to raise it to 28 percent, and point out he's paying for eight years of infrastructure-adjacent spending with 15 years of those higher corporate taxes. Many progressives want Biden to spend more and question the need to pay for the plan at all, arguing that infrastructure spending more than pays for itself.

But the bigger, irreconcilable difference Biden faces, Grunwald writes, is that "Democrats and Republicans now have very different ideas of what counts as infrastructure, not only because of their very different political philosophies and policy goals, but because they now live in very different places with very different needs." Republicans favor infrastructure like "new highways that connect rural communities and promote exurban sprawl," where GOP voters live, he argues, and they "see most of what Biden proposed as 'Democratic infrastructure,'" targeting "Democratic voters who overwhelmingly live close together in racially diverse cities and transit-friendly inner-ring suburbs."

In that sense, "infrastructure has really become a fight over how Americans will live in the future," Grunwald writes.

Vibrant cities aren't just full of Democrats; vibrant cities create Democrats by drawing newcomers into the urban way of life that seems to make Americans feel more positive about diversity and government and other Democratic values. Similarly, propping up rural areas makes it more likely for rural children to become rural adults who seem much more likely to vote Republican.

When Republicans fight the Biden bill, they won't just be fighting investments in blue areas of the country. They'll be fighting to prevent the blue areas of the country from getting ahead, getting more attractive, and converting their kids. [Michael Grunwald, Politico]

Read more of Grunwald's analysis at Politico.

  • Biden’s Unnecessary Infrastructure Binge

    Today in Pittsburgh, Joe Biden announced his plan for more than $2 trillion in spending on infrastructure and an oversized grab bag of other priorities, including housing, manufacturing, elder care, and even the PRO Act, which would make it harder for workers to choose to stay out of unions. Another package, which reportedly could push the total price tag to $4 trillion, is still in the works. This, of course, comes on the heels of a $1.9 trillion bill he already signed into law. As Republicans and moderate Democrats contemplate whether they can support this — and haggle over details — there are three major things to keep in mind. Biden’s proposal is extremely expensive; our infrastructure is not “crumbling” for want of federal dollars; and Biden’s payment plan involves tax hikes that will damage the economy, harm the middle-class Americans Biden has vowed to shield, and eat up revenue sources that could, if nothing else, be put to better use fixing the existing deficit. Two trillion dollars is, to put it mildly, a lot of money. It’s $6,000 for every single person in the country. It’s nearly half of what the entire federal government spent in 2019, before the coronavirus spending binge. And don’t forget, this isn’t the first or the last big-budget Biden spending plan this year. Add in the COVID bill and the next spending bill, and we could be talking $6 trillion, or $18,000 for every man, woman, and child — above and beyond our normal spending, which is not exactly restrained. Advocates of huge infrastructure spending, meanwhile, claim it’s needed because our infrastructure is “crumbling.” But this is not true, no matter what civil-engineering trade groups say. As laid out in a 2019 study from three economists and a 2020 essay in National Affairs by Eli Lehrer, our infrastructure is, in general, basically fine. The physical condition of interstate highways has actually improved in recent decades, for example, while buses have gotten younger on average and the quality of bridges has remained steady. And America looks good in the international context, with admirably low commute times (despite increases in congestion) and fast broadband. Further, most of America’s genuine infrastructure problems are best handled at the state and local level, rather than by having the federal government subsidize politically preferred projects. That’s not to say there’s no room for improvement and no role for Congress. It is to say that infrastructure spending on this massive scale doesn’t address an urgent need in a targeted fashion. After a year of nonstop COVID relief, 13-figure spending projects should not be taken so lightly. If the president wants to do something about infrastructure, he should focus on streamlining the regulatory processes that make American infrastructure so expensive and time-consuming to build, and carefully select areas that could use more funding, rather than on dumping budget-busting sums into new federal projects en masse. Then there’s the question of how to pay for all this. Since his campaign, Biden has supported a massive increase in corporate taxes and income taxes on the wealthy. These policies can stunt growth, harm middle-class taxpayers Biden promised not to touch, and make deficit reform more painful in the future. The infrastructure bill’s spending, spread out over eight years, would be funded by 15 years’ worth of corporate tax hikes — not only pushing the tax on corporate income from 21 to 28 percent but also imposing a wide variety of other tax schemes, from a strengthened “global minimum tax” to a minimum tax on big companies’ “book” income (which does not include, for example, deductions for investment and previous losses). Details on individual income-tax hikes, meanwhile, await Biden’s next proposal. More than likely, all these tax hikes won’t fully pay for the spending, especially if parts of the agenda are renewed when they end. But they’ll be big tax hikes nonetheless. It’s not really in dispute that, all else equal, higher taxes reduce economic growth. The Congressional Budget Office, for example, recently found that both labor and capital taxes reduce GDP, the former by reducing the incentive to work and the latter by reducing the incentive to save and invest. Meanwhile, the evidence that infrastructure investment will spur enough growth to compensate is disputed at best. These taxes can also directly affect Americans whom Biden promised would be shielded. During the campaign, Biden vowed not to increase taxes on “anyone” earning less than $400,000. But that promise has now magically evolved to include households that pass the threshold only when both spouses’ earnings are counted. Of course, during the speech he was back to dishonestly claiming, “No one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up. Period.” And corporate taxes will burden Americans quite broadly. While these are nominally paid by the corporations themselves, in reality, the burden falls on a mix of shareholders, employees, and customers. That includes middle-class savers and workers across the income spectrum. Economists disagree as to exactly how the burden is distributed, but even the left-leaning Tax Policy Center finds that low- and moderate-income families will see their incomes fall when corporate taxes rise. Trillions of dollars in tax hikes would be bad news in the best of circumstances. They’re even worse news when they’re used not to reduce the deficit, but instead to finance entirely new federal spending. These new taxes will do nothing to stop the disaster looming over our entitlement trust funds, for instance, and if anything will force future tax hikes to hit the middle class harder. Biden’s speech was littered with platitudes about the importance of unions and highly misleading claims about American decline. The president, in fact, argued that the fate of the nation was at stake with his bill. “I am convinced that if we act now, in 15 years,” he predicted, “people are gonna look back and say, this was the moment that America won the future.” Sorry, Mr. President, the United States doesn’t win the future with another tax hike, government boondoggle, or union bailout.

    Joe Raedle/GettyRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) responded to a bombshell report that he is under investigation for an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl by claiming that he is the victim of an extortion plot by a former Justice Department official. The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that federal investigators are examining Gaetz’s alleged payment for the girl’s travel alongside him about two years ago, which could violate sex trafficking laws. Gaetz says he is cooperating with the feds and has no plans to resign from Congress.The Justice Department opened the probe in the twilight of former President Donald Trump’s administration under former Attorney General William Barr, who briefed senior DOJ officials on the matter, according to the Times. In a three-tweet thread, Gaetz put an entirely different spin on the reported probe.“Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name,” he wrote.“We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter,” he continued, adding that his father, former Republican Florida state Sen. Don Gaetz “has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals.”His wild account continued: “The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”Company Behind Gaetz’s ‘Antifa’ Mob Claim Says It’s a LieGaetz told Axios after the Times report that none of the women he has dated were underage. However, he did acknowledge that he had paid for their expenses: “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.”No charges have been filed against Gaetz, who is 38. He told the Times in a statement that he was only aware that he had come up in an investigation, though he did not believe he was the target: “I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night, Gaetz called the story a “horrible allegation” and a “lie.”“The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case,” he said.Gaetz claimed that, as part of an FBI sting, his father was supposed to contact this former DOJ employee on Wednesday to arrange a downpayment of $4.5 million on the $25 million extortion. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for Northern and Central Florida declined to comment. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that tonight somehow The New York Times is leaking this information, smearing me and ruining the investigation that would likely result in a one of the former colleagues of the current DOJ being brought to justice,” Gaetz said.Gaetz told Fox that the former DOJ employee going after him was David McGee, now a lawyer at Beggs & Lane.In an interview with The Daily Beast late Tuesday night, McGee said any reports of extortion involving him or his firm were “completely, totally false.”“This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls,” McGee said.Before the Fox interview Tuesday night, Gaetz used his Twitter to call on the Justice Department to “immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.”When asked how long, and in what ways, he had been cooperating with the feds, the MAGA congressman simply texted The Daily Beast on Tuesday night, “March 16 first extortion text was sent.” He did not immediately reply to follow-up messages seeking clarification.Andrea Clark, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, provided no further clarity. “We don’t confirm or deny the existence of any ongoing investigation. We can’t make any kind of comment,” she said.But the Times reported that the investigation of Gaetz’s relationship and financial dealings stems from the indictment and prosecution of Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector. Greenberg was such a close political ally of Gaetz that the congressman endorsed him for a potential congressional run in a 2017 talk radio interview. The two visited the White House together in 2019, posing for a selfie on the lawn.Greenberg was indicted in June 2020 on charges of sex trafficking a child, alleging he “recruited” and “solicited” a teenage girl between the ages of 14 and 17 for sex for multiple months in 2017 in exchange for favors. Greenberg also allegedly used state resources, including surrendered licenses, to create fake IDs—and allegedly concocted false child-sex allegations against a political rival.He resigned from his position in the aftermath, and he is currently jailed for violating the terms of his bail as he awaits trial in June. Greenberg has pleaded not guilty.Mark Horwitz, who represented Greenberg until December, told The Daily Beast he “couldn’t possibly comment” on any link between his former client’s case and an investigation involving Gaetz.Sarah Palin Cancels and Matt Gaetz Signs on to NY Young Republicans’ Pandemic GalaFritz Scheller, an attorney for Greenberg, declined to comment, citing the pending case against his client.Gaetz proposed to his girlfriend Ginger Luckey at Mar-a-Lago in December. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro tweeted a picture of the couple. When reached by The Daily Beast, Luckey declined to comment. The Florida Republican caused a stir in the summer of 2020 when he announced he had a 19-year-old “son,” Nestor Galban, who was the brother of his then-girlfriend. Galban moved in with Gaetz when he was 12.Gaetz’s romances with younger women have attracted some scrutiny. In 2018, a college student confirmed to HuffPo reporter Matt Fuller—who is now a Daily Beast editor—that she was dating the congressman. “Matt Gaetz is my boyfriend,” she wrote in an email, after Fuller got a tip about a young woman shadowing Gaetz. In 2019, Mother Jones reported that a staffer admonished Gaetz via text about his relationship with a camera-happy 21-year-old: “Don’t be surprised if many of the conservatives and competitors, like Cris Dosev in Florida CD1, may frown upon her sexually explicit images, her videos showcasing her multiple capabilities to smoke weed, and her flagrant application of language as antithetical to the values of Northwest Florida.” According to Mother Jones, Gaetz called the publication “pleading” not to release the identities of the women he was dating.Elected to Congress in 2016, Gaetz has fashioned himself as an ultra-conservative firebrand, a millennial Trump who appears often on Fox News and its right-wing challenger Newsmax. He supported Trump’s lie that the November presidential election had been stolen and voted against certifying the election results from Pennsylvania and Arizona on Jan. 6 and 7. The same day news of the investigation into his alleged past relationship broke, Axios reported that Gaetz was considering retiring from Congress when his term ends in 2023 in favor of a commentator role at Newsmax. In 2017, he was the lone member of both the House and the Senate to vote against a bill that would provide broader authority and increased funding for the federal government to combat human trafficking.—with additional reporting from Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

