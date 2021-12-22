Fight AND flights! This time, at MIA’s Terminal H. People, this has got to stop | Editorial

What is wrong with the people of the pandemic?

Why are they so eager to duke it out — at grocery stores, in traffic and even at the airport, be it on an plane in the air or at the terminal?

A massive, messy brawl broke out on Monday at Miami International Airport, Terminal H8, involving passengers on a delayed flight to Santo Domingo. Yes, nerves were already frayed.

A Miami-Dade police officer trying to stop it all was overwhelmed by a threatening crowd of passengers. He pulled out his weapon. Thankfully, he did not fire, but someone else might have.

And yes, there’s plenty of video.

What sparked it all?

A worker at MIA was transporting a passenger to a gate in a golf cart owned by Turkish Airlines Monday night, when Mayfrer Serranopaca allegedly jumped in front of the cart and snatched its key, breaking it off in the cart’s keyhole. Why? A mystery.

Total mayhem ensued as a Miami-Dade police officer tried to arrest Serranopaca while a large crowd of angry passengers punched and wrestled with the cop, prompting him to brandish his service weapon, according to a police report.

Can’t say we blame him. The crowd was scary.

Steadman Stahl, president of the Miami-Dade’s Police Benevolent Association, said the officer “did nothing wrong and exactly what he is trained to do.”

Serranopaca, 30, from Kissimmee, was taken into custody and now faces felony charges that include battery on a police officer, burglary, criminal mischief and false imprisonment, resisting arrest with violence and other charges. His bond has been set at $39,000.

Back in October, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Aviation Director Ralph Cutié told the Editorial Board they expected craziness at the airport for the holidays.

They were right.

Happy Holidays, people. And, please, chill out!