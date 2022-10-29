'Who will fight for your freedoms?' Obama stumps for Georgia Democrats ahead of midterms

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Just days away from the midterm elections, former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday to urge support for Democratic candidates in narrow races and warn of looming threats to democracy.

The former president's first stop was Georgia, where he campaigned for Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"Democracy is not self-executing," Obama said to a crowd of more than 5,000 voters. "It depends on us working, nurturing, caring for it not just on Election Day, but every day in between."

"This election matters, Georgia," he added.

Though Georgia's Senate race remains tight, with Warnock polling an average of just one percentage point ahead of Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats are falling behind in the battleground state's gubernatorial race. Abrams, who ran for governor in 2018 and lost by about one point, is polling behind Gov. Brian Kemp by an average of nearly seven points.

In a half-hour speech, Obama acknowledged the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation while maintaining that President Joe Biden and Democrats aren't entirely to blame.

Obama hits the trail: Barack Obama campaigns for Democrats in Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin ahead of the midterms

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 28: Former President Barack Obama raises hands with Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) at a campaign event for Georgia Democrats on October 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia. Obama is in Georgia in support of Democratic candidates, encouraging voters to turn out.
The former president also warned that a Republican Congress could move to further restrict abortion and LGBTQ rights.

"Who will fight for your freedoms? Is it some of these folks in the GOP – politicians, judges – who think they should get to decide when you start a family, how many children you have, who you marry, who you love?" Obama said. "Or is it Democratic leaders who believe that the freedom to make these personal, intimate decisions belong to every American, not politicians in Washington."

"That's the choice in this election; that's what you have to decide," he said.

Obama will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin this weekend before heading to Nevada and Pennsylvania next week.

On Saturday, the former president will campaign with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who's seeking reelection and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for a Senate seat against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Next week, Obama will stump for Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the most vulnerable incumbent Democratic senator this midterm cycle, and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is locked in a close Senate race with Republican Mehmet Oz.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Obama warns of threats to democracy in stump speech for Georgia Dems

