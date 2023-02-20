Fight in front of downtown Tri-Cities restaurant ends with multiple shots fired

Shots were fired in downtown Kennewick early Monday morning, according to police reports.

A fight apparently broke out around 2 a.m. as a person dropped a handgun in front of El Tequilas at 109 W. Kennewick Ave.

Several people had gathered in front of the restaurant and music venue.

Callers to 911 reported five or six shots were fired and then a suspect left in a black Jeep with Oregon license plates.

Kennewick police found six spent .40 caliber shell casings and one live round in the street in front of the business.

Police suspect that the handgun was discharged into the air after they found no person shot and no buildings or cars hit.

The black Jeep has not been located, according to Kennewick police Monday morning.