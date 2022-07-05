Fight at Georgia KFC led to police chase, deputies say
Two people are now in custody after they led deputies on a police chase after a fight at a Kentucky Fried Chicken Tuesday evening, officials said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cowetta County Sheriff’s Department responded to call about a fight occurring at the KFC located at East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road.
Officials said a deputy spotted the car matching a description leaving the KFC parking lot.
The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the car took off.
TRENDING STORIES:
Highland Park parade shooting: Suspect facing 7 murder counts; ‘dozens’ more charges expected
K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison
Ga. man caught with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana tries to flush it down the toilet, police say
Eventually, the pursuit ended in Fayette County, where the car crashed.
Deputies took two suspects into custody.
Authorities said one of the suspects has an active aggravated assault with a firearm warrant with the Atlanta Police Department.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
So far, the suspects haven’t been named.
The investigation is ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS: