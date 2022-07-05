Fight at Georgia KFC led to police chase, deputies say

Two people are now in custody after they led deputies on a police chase after a fight at a Kentucky Fried Chicken Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cowetta County Sheriff’s Department responded to call about a fight occurring at the KFC located at East Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road.

Officials said a deputy spotted the car matching a description leaving the KFC parking lot.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the car took off.

Eventually, the pursuit ended in Fayette County, where the car crashed.

Deputies took two suspects into custody.

Authorities said one of the suspects has an active aggravated assault with a firearm warrant with the Atlanta Police Department.

So far, the suspects haven’t been named.

The investigation is ongoing.

