Fight with girlfriend lands man in hospital after Atlanta police say she ran him over with her car

A man is recovering after officers say his girlfriend ran him over.

Atlanta police said on Friday at 1:38 a.m., officers received reports of a man hit by a car on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple injuries from the crash.

The victim told police that he had a fight with his girlfriend, and when he walked away, he notified her to begin to drive her vehicle toward him and run him over with her car.

Authorities did not identify the victim or his girlfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he told police he wished to press charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

