'The fight goes on': Carla Bruni and French conservatives rally round Sarkozy

FILE PHOTO: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy attend a national tribute for late singer Charles Aznavour during a ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Lough
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Richard Lough

PARIS (Reuters) - Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative political allies and his singer-songwriter wife have rallied to the defence of the former French president after a court convicted him of corruption, but his leftist foes hailed the verdict, saying justice had been served.

A Paris court on Monday ruled that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

In a stunning fall from grace for a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage, Sarkozy was handed a three year jail sentence, suspended for two, though he is unlikely to spend any time behind bars.

Sarkozy, who denies wrongdoing and is expected to appeal, stayed uncharacteristically silent after the verdict, but Carla Bruni-Sarkozy said she was confident her husband would eventually be exonerated.

"What senseless persecution, my love. The fight goes on, the truth will emerge," the former supermodel, whom Sarkozy wed in 2008 after a whirlwind romance, said on Instagram.

Sarkozy still holds influence over his old centre-right party, now known as Les Republicains (LR), and party stalwarts were quick to restate their long-standing view that a string of criminal investigations against him were politically motivated.

"The severity of the sentence is disproportionate and indicative of the judicial harassment by an already highly contested institution," said Christian Jacob, LR party leader.

Some Sarkozy loyalists had hoped he might be persuaded to come out of political retirement and run for president again in next year's vote, but his conviction has shattered that aspiration.

CORRUPTION

For decades, corruption in French politics was common, though often went unpunished, commentators say.

Sarkozy's conservative predecessor, the late Jacques Chirac, was found guilty of corruption in 2011. Sarkozy's prime minister, Francois Fillon, was handed a jail sentence last June for embezzling funds in a scandal that wrecked his own 2017 presidential bid. Fillon has appealed his sentence.

President Emmanuel Macron's election victory that year was in part a revolt against dirty politics and a political elite disconnected from voters.

Macron has not reacted to Monday's verdict and most of the ministers in his government poached from the centre-right benches have stayed quiet, with the notable exception of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a former Sarkozy protege.

"Everyone knows the affection and respect I have for Nicolas Sarkozy, who was a great president and who, in these difficult times, has my friendly support," Darmanin said.

Some of Sarkozy's political opponents were less forgiving.

"Sarkozy Convicted. Justice for All," was the front-page headline of left-leaning newspaper Liberation on Tuesday.

Eric Piolle, the Green party mayor of Grenoble, said: "Sentences must be carried out. Not enforcing sentences is the same as impunity."

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Cooper, ‘Man With a Plan’ Executive Producer Mark Gross Score CBS Comedy Pilot Orders

    CBS has given out a pair of pilot orders to comedy projects from Sarah Cooper and Mark Gross. Cooper’s untitled single-camera project is inspired by her book, “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” It follows three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company who help each other navigate modern […]

  • Former French President Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption, but he probably won't spend a day behind bars

    A court found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of forming a "corruption pact" with his lawyer and a senior magistrate, handing him a three-year prison sentence after the verdict was announced. But Sarkozy, the first president to be sentenced to jail in France's modern history, likely won't spend any time behind bars, The Guardian reports. Two of the three years are suspended, and Sarkozy will likely be able to serve the one remaining year by wearing an electronic bracelet or in home confinement. Per France 24, that's pretty much par for the course for whenever a French politician is sentenced. 2) It’s a 3 year jail term but 2 of those years are suspended, so the 1 year prison bit could be amended so Sarkozy could serve it at home and/or wearing an electronic bracelet. As one knowledgeable French observer put it, politicians get a jail sentence but never do time 2/3 — Catherine Norris-Trent (@cntrentF24) March 1, 2021 While he'll remain out of prison for now, Sarkozy still faces more legal hurdles. In just over two weeks, he'll again be on trial in relation to allegations that he violated campaign financing rules during his failed 2012 re-election bid, and he's still being investigated for allegedly receiving millions of euros in campaign funds from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddaffi in 2007. Read more at The Guardian and CNN. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • Kohl's reports mixed 4Q results but offers upbeat outlook

    The earnings report comes out as Kohl’s is fighting back against an investor group’s efforts to take control of the department store chain’s board, arguing that it would derail its progress and momentum. The investor group had said it had nominated nine members for Kohl’s board of directors as it looks to boost the company’s stock and its financial performance.

  • Former French President Sarkozy Convicted in Corruption Trial

    Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of trying to bribe a magistrate, becoming the first president in the history of France’s post-World War II republic to face house arrest.

  • Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to jail

    France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of bribery on Monday (March 1) and sentenced to three years in jail, with two years suspended.Judges found him guilty of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling.The former president - who led France from 2007 to 2012 - had denied any wrongdoing.He said he was the victim of a witch-hunt by financial prosecutors who used excessive means to snoop on his affairs.Prosecutors said Sarkozy had offered to secure a plum job in Monaco for a judge in return for confidential information about an inquiry into allegations that he had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.They said this came to light while they were wiretapping conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer, in relation to another investigation. Sarkozy has 10 days to appeal the ruling.He is the second former president in modern France, after the late Jacques Chirac, to be convicted of corruption.

  • The rise and continued fall of Nicolas Sarkozy

    The conviction for corruption completes a disastrous fall from grace for the once French president

  • Bella Hadid Channels the ’70s in Brown Suede Jacket & Matching Wide-Leg Pants Teamed With the Pointiest Boots

    Bella Hadid is taking us back to the 1970s with her latest look.

  • Oil Industry’s Chief Trade Group Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- The American Petroleum Institute is considering throwing its weight behind a government-imposed price on carbon dioxide emissions as a way to slow global warming, a major policy shift by the industry’s top trade group.The initiative to endorse economy-wide carbon pricing -- without specifically backing a tax on carbon dioxide emissions -- comes amid a broader business shift on the issue and was described by two people familiar with the matter. The Chamber of Commerce embraced market-based policies to limit emissions in January, and several of API’s largest members, including Exxon Mobil Corp., ConocoPhillips, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc already support a carbon tax-and-rebate plan.API’s draft policy statement could receive a vote later this week according to one of the people.API previously telegraphed the move in January, when it said it supported the ambitions of the Paris agreement to pare greenhouse gas emissions and cited “market-based policies” such as carbon pricing as a way to balance those reductions with “flexibility and pacing to keep energy affordable.”API senior vice president of communications Megan Bloomgren said the group has “convened top industry officials throughout the supply chain to incubate a host of policy solutions and industry actions to shape a lower-carbon future.”“Our efforts are focused on supporting a new U.S. contribution to the global Paris agreement,” Bloomgren said by email.Consideration of API’s move was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.Several utilities have lobbied Biden administration officials to support a nationwide carbon price. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who previously endorsed a carbon tax as the “textbook solution” to climate change, reiterated in January that “effective carbon pricing” is essential to “solve the climate crisis.”“I am fully supportive of effective carbon pricing, and I know that the president is as well,” Yellen said in written answers to Senate Finance Committee questions.Nevertheless, the politics of the issue are thorny, particularly in the Senate, which voted 50-50 along party lines last month to block a measure that would have opposed a carbon tax.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China extends lead over U.S. in global patents filings, U.N. says

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.

  • David Cameron criticises successor Theresa May over her management of Whitehall

    David Cameron has accused Theresa May of making a “very bad mistake” by combining the role of National Security Adviser and Cabinet Secretary during her tenure. The former prime minister heaped criticism on his successor, saying her decision in 2018 to hand both roles to one person, Sir Mark Sedwill, “temporarily weakened” Whitehall’s national security infrastructure. “They are two jobs,” Mr Cameron said on Monday. “Even if you were a cross of Einstein, Wittgenstein & Mother Teresa, you couldn’t possibly do both jobs.” The Cabinet Secretary is the most senior civil servant on Whitehall and is the senior policy adviser to the Prime Minister. The NSA is the central co-ordinator and adviser to the prime minister and cabinet on security, intelligence, defence, and some foreign policy matters. The roles were split up again by Boris Johnson after he took office. Addressing MPs and peers who sit on the Joint Committee on the National Strategic Security, Mr Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” that the Government’s future pandemic planning had focused on flu rather than respiratory diseases in the years leading up to the Covid-19 outbreak. “I think there was a pretty good flu pandemic plan but it was a flu plan rather than a respiratory diseases plan,” he said. He also admitted that more lessons should have been learned from the SARS epidemic in 2004. He questioned what had happened to a unit that he said was set up during his administration in the Cabinet Office to concentrate on “global virus surveillance”. Mr Johnson is now pushing for an international version of such a unit. He has called on global leaders to join a “global pandemic early warning system to predict a coming health crisis”, part of his five-point plan for curbing future pandemics. It would require “a vast expansion of our ability to collect and analyse samples and distribute the findings, using health data-sharing agreements covering every country”, the Prime Minister has said. Mr Cameron ruled out returning to the political arena when asked on Monday whether he would consider a comeback. “No,” he said. “Thinking about Donald Trump making a comeback is enough to keep us all spinning over.” He added that he was “happy doing what I’m doing for Alzheimer’s and dementia” and highlighted a fragile states council he has set up with former Liberian and Rwandan ministers. Asked whether he missed being prime minister, he quipped that he did not miss Wednesdays at noon, the time at which he faced his weekly Commons showdown with the Leader of the Opposition during Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Cameron seized the opportunity to restate his criticism of Mr Johnson for axing the Department for International Development (DfID), branding it another “mistake”. “Having the Foreign Office voice around the (National Security Council) table and the DfID voice around the table I think is important,” Mr Cameron said. He added: “Can you really expect the foreign secretary to do all of the diplomatic stuff and be able to speak to the development brief as well? That's quite a task, so I think it is good to have both.”

  • Photos show escalating anti-coup protests in Myanmar, as demonstrations turn deadly

    The UN said it had "credible information" that this weekend's crackdown on protesters in Myanmar left at least 18 dead and 30 wounded.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.

  • Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely Ill

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection.Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell.Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying: “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast: “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.”Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview.He told MailOnline: “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.” Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Mail: “With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no-holds-barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless, and supremely selfish.“For U.S. broadcast network CBS, this interview is a coup, all about securing big viewing figures and big advert sales around the airing of their exclusive interview. So even if they wanted to Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t dictate terms to Oprah Winfrey and the network now. Too much has been invested.”A TV industry insider told the Mirror: “CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s heath. They have no loyalty to the royal family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan. For it to run if Philip’s condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As another stimulus package hangs in the balance, some programs like unemployment benefits are set to expire by the end of March

    The current package includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits, and funds for coronavirus testing and vaccines.

  • Britney Spears shares rare photo of her sons and they're taller than she is now

    "It’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast," Spears wrote in her post.

  • LA Teachers Union Condemns School Reopening Deal as ‘Propagating Structural Racism’

    The head of the Los Angeles teachers union condemned California’s plan to reopen schools as “propagating structural racism,” after the deal was announced on Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom reached the deal with state lawmakers to provide $2 billion in financial incentives for schools that reopen various grades for in-person learning by the end of March. Some California districts, including San Francisco’s public schools, have not opened classrooms since the coronavirus pandemic forced school closures in March 2020. Under the terms of the plan, counties with new daily coronavirus case rates of seven or fewer per 100,000 must open elementary schools and at least one grade in middle or high school for in-person learning in order to receive a share of the $2 billion in funds. Counties with higher daily case rates of up to 25 cases per 100,000 would be required to open kindergarten through second grade in order to receive funding. The plan does not mandate the reopening of any school district. Instead, schools would start to lose their share of the $2 billion in funds for each day that they remain closed. Teachers are not required to be vaccinated to return to the classroom under the plan, and final decisions on whether to reopen are left to individual districts. The head of the teachers union of Los Angeles, whose school district serves 600,000 students and is the second-largest in the U.S., condemned the plan shortly after it was announced. “If you condition funding on the reopening of schools, that money will only go to white and wealthier and healthier school communities that do not have the transmission rates that low-income Black and brown communities do,” United Teachers Los Angeles president Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement. “This is a recipe for propagating structural racism and it is deeply unfair to the students we serve.”

  • Heidi Stevens: Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment allegations got a whole lot ickier when he threw the word ‘mentor’ in the mix

    A life hack: If you’re 63 and she’s 25 and you’re her boss, the flirtation is always, every time, definitely unwanted. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing sexual harassment accusations from two former aides, released a statement Sunday acknowledging that his interactions at the office “may have been insensitive or too personal.” “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been ...

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo Awkwardly Acknowledges Allegations Against Brother Andrew Cuomo

    CNNChris Cuomo opened his primetime CNN show Monday night by acknowledging the growing sexual harassment scandal surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and telling viewers why he “obviously” would not be covering it. “Before we start tonight, let me say something that I’m sure is very obvious to you who watch my show,” the host began. “And thank you for that. You’re straight with me, I’ll be straight with you.”“Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother,” Cuomo continued. “And obviously I cannot cover it, because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021 “I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so,” Cuomo added, declining to elaborate or name which “issues” he was talking about. “There’s a lot of news going on that matters also, so let’s get after that.”The host was speaking at the end of a day in which a third woman accused the New York governor of inappropriate sexual behavior. But as New York Times reporter Annie Karni posted on Twitter in response, while it may make sense for Cuomo to recuse himself from covering his brother, “What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo.”Especially during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Cuomo was a frequent guest on his brother’s show, where they would joke around together about calling their mom and memorably performed a playful comedy sketch with a giant test swab at the same time the governor’s office was underreporting nursing home deaths. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.