‘Fight the good fight’: Activists gather at Utah State Capitol, fight for Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hundreds of activists joined together at the Utah State Capitol Saturday in solidarity for the Great Salt Lake, advocating for its conservation.

“Imagine a world where our leaders thought about seven generations ahead when they made decisions. Imagine a world where the air and water are clean and pure. A world where nature — or who my grandmother called our non-human kinfolk — had a voice,” Darren Parry of the Shoshone Nation said.

Organizers of Saturday’s rally said in recent years, Utah legislature has taken important steps to protect the lake. However this year, and specifically with this legislative session underway, they are asking for bolder actions to be taken.

Izzy Khachatryan with the Youth Coalition for Great Salt Lake said her future is intimately connected to the future of the lake.

“The future of the lake is the future of our economy. The future of millions of migratory birds. The future of our health and the air we breathe. We cannot separate it from our own. We are one. And we must protect our future. Now,” she said.

Activists said it is going to take constant and consistent community pressure to hold state leaders accountable as bills centered around lake conservation and protection enter the list up for discussion.

Ben Abbott, a BYU scientist and Executive Director of Grow the Flow, said right now is our moment.

“Over the next few days … we invite you [to] reach out to your legislatures. Thank them for what they have done. Ask them what they are going to do next and what you can do to help,” Abbott said.

Rally officials said that at the end of the day without the lake, a vital part of what makes Utah so special and home for so many would be gone.

Virgil Johnson, an educator, activist, and member of the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, invites people to do their part and “fight the good fight.”

“Whose lake is it? Our sacred lake! Whose? Our sacred lake! One more time, our sacred lake!” Johnson said.

