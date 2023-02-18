Fight our green agenda and destroy the planet, warns Europe’s £1 trillion wealth fund

Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, following a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Europe’s largest investment fund has warned chief executives not to backtrack on the “common sense” shift to green energy, arguing that without significant change the planet will become uninhabitable.

Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of Norway’s £1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, said he was concerned by the growing backlash against ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies. He warned bosses against using rising costs as an excuse to ditch them.

“The message to boards this year is that they need to sharpen up,” he told The Telegraph. “We don't think they've done enough on climate, we don't think they've done enough on executive pay, or on diversity.”

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund – known simply as the “oil fund” domestically – was set up in the 1990s to take the country’s oil and gas revenues and invest them around the world, building up a national nest egg for the good of its citizens.

The fund is about 70pc invested in stocks, giving it a stake in more than 9,000 companies globally. It owns major stakes in British businesses including Shell, AstraZeneca, HSBC, Unilever, BP and Diageo.

The fund has vowed to vote down executives and board members at companies that fail to target net zero carbon emissions, are not recruiting diverse enough workforces or hand pay packages worth tens of millions of dollars to senior executives.

In an interview at his Oslo offices, Mr Tangen said: “I think the backlash against ESG is really worrisome – it is really bad.

“ESG, to me, is not politics. It's just common sense – it's a financial decision.”

Mr Tangen, a self-made millionaire, rejected claims that ESG requirements amount to box-ticking “woke capitalism” and said improving the environment was a matter of life and death for both businesses and their customers.

“If you as a company pollute, you will not get anybody to buy your products, get anybody to work for you, you won't get insurance, you won’t get bank loans, you basically won't have a business.

“So it makes financial sense to integrate ESG into what you do but we also need to do it too.”

His call for executives to recommit to ESG comes as focus on the issue begins to drift, amid rising costs and pressure on profits.

A recent survey found FTSE 100 boards are increasingly frustrated with investors meddling in issues such as the environment and pay.

In a high-profile example of shifting focus, BP also recently scaled back its climate goals and pledged more investment towards oil and gas, citing energy security concerns.

Mr Tangen claimed grumbling leaders “don’t understand what their role is”.

“It’s investors who own the companies,” he said. “How can you sit there and say, you don't want the owners to care about the business they own?

"If board members don't think investors should care about the businesses, they just don't understand what their role is.

“The board is there on behalf of the shareholders to make sure that companies are well run, to control management and make sure they do the right things.”

He argued that pushing ethical and green targets was vital to protecting the value of the fund’s investments.

“When you have created a pool of capital,” referring to the oil fund, “you need to make sure that it's invested in a responsible way in order to safeguard it.

“If you have an uninhabitable world, the value of the fund is zero.”

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund posted a loss of £132bn in 2022, which Mr Tangen blamed on a general slump in the stock market last year.

Mr Tangen said it was understandable that soaring oil and gas prices – and inflation generally – had made governments, companies and investors more cost-conscious and focused on energy security. But he insisted this was not a reason to slow down the switch to renewable sources of power.

“Investors have lost a lot of money. And when you lose money, ESG comes further down on the priority list. But we think it is more important than ever before, so we must continue relentlessly with that work.”

Mr Tangen has emerged as a vocal critic of soaring executive pay on both sides of the Atlantic, warning that “corporate greed has gone too far”.

He said the cost-of-living crisis in many western countries made it “a particularly bad time to not control executive pay, because you create frictions within companies”.

“That's just bad for business, and it's bad for us as investors,” he said.

Larry Fink, chief executive officer of Blackrock Inc., speaks an event on the sidelines on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

The fund is pressuring companies that pay individual executives $20m or more, a ceiling breached by roughly 150 American companies, to lower these remuneration packages. Mr Tangen said he was concerned not only with the level of pay but whether it is aligned with shareholder interests.

Among the companies that have raised eyebrows is fund giant Blackrock, which paid chief executive Larry Fink $36m last year despite portraying itself as a leading voice on “stakeholder capitalism”.

Asked if Mr Fink and Blackrock were in a position to lecture other businesses on governance issues, Mr Tangen replied: “If you're a listed US money manager and you make an astronomical amount of money yourself, you cannot criticise companies for paying their CEOs too much. That’s hypocrisy.

“I think that‘s why US investors are not particularly vocal on executive pay - because they make so much money themselves.”

A former City hedge fund tycoon who has run the fund since September 2020, Mr Tangen’s appointment initially triggered a storm of controversy in his home country.

He made his fortune after founding AKO Capital, which had grown to manage billions of pounds in assets and was estimated to be worth £550m when he was put forward for the job.

Norwegian parliamentarians and journalists were concerned about possible conflicts of interest presented by his business assets. AKO’s domicile in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven, also drew scrutiny, as did a lavish 2019 trip to the prestigious Wharton business school in Pennsylvania.

Mr Tangen spent millions of dollars flying more than 100 noted business leaders, experts and politicians to a seminar at the school. Many were flown there in chartered private jets and put up at the Hilton Hotel.

Guests at the extravagant gathering included former Conservative Party leader Lord Hague, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, the rock star Sting – and the sovereign wealth fund’s previous boss.

Mr Tangen has since expressed regrets about the “ostentatious” gesture but said his intention was to assemble “the most interesting people I knew in all the topics I was interested in”.

He was eventually forced to divest his business interests and to liquidate some private investments as a condition of taking the job after his proposal to put them in a blind trust was rejected.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (9374369a)Nicolai Tangen with his artworkNicolai Tangen photoshoot, London, UK - 09 Feb 2018 - Shutterstock

His stake in AKO was given to the AKO Foundation, the charity he set up in 2013 to support education and the arts.

Mr Tangen now earns 6.65 million kroner a year (about £540,000) after moving back to Oslo with his wife and three children.

His term as chief executive is limited to five years and Mr Tangen has a digital countdown fixed to the wall of his office to remind him of how long he has left.

“When people say ‘We can do this next month’, I just point to that and say ‘No, wake up, because I got 907 days left, and we need to get it done now’,” he said.

Outside of business, Mr Tangen sails and owns the world’s largest collection of Nordic modernist art, comprising more than 4,000 works by more than 300 artists. He has twice returned to university to study social psychology and the history of art.

His art collection is on permanent display at the Kunstsilo art centre, a converted grain silo in Kristiansand, Mr Tangen’s hometown in southern Norway.

The millionaire and his wife, Katja, have vowed to give away at least half of their wealth.