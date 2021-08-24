Fight at Green Valley High School prompts police response
Fight at Green Valley High School prompts police response and false reports of a gun on the school campus.
How to end a pandemic when the virus never goes away
The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said Monday. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, said on air Friday that he had to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning to face misdemeanor charges stemming from Jan. 6. Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges."
A look at how each quarterback performed during the scrimmages. Should Garrett Nussmeier be in the conversation to start at quarterback?
The former president described the controversial Georgia lawmaker as one of his "favorite" people while speaking at a rally in Cullman, Alabama.
A domestic helper accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into her former employer’s food claimed trial on Monday (23 August), with her male employer testifying that he had received messages from her ex-boyfriend allegedly alerting him to the incidents.
“I deeply regret what I did,” the 48-year-old said in court filings.
A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.
Scott Olson/GettyOne of R. Kelly’s accusers broke down on the stand Monday as she gave harrowing testimony about the abuse she endured from the disgraced singer during their five-year relationship, describing how he gave her bruises during frequent spankings and even forced her to get an abortion in 2017. “He had expressed that he had still wanted me to keep my body tight and he wanted to have a family after he got rid of the rest of the girls,” the accuser, who is identified in court documents
"If they give one more vaccine after today, after being put on notice, then they can be hung up, and they can be executed," Christopher Key said in a video.
The one-minute video was the last time friends and family heard from Linda Almond before she was swept away by floodwaters.
An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet. Douglas Jensen's lawyer, Christopher Davis, wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes that he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations and the 2020 presidential election. “Mr. Jensen knew that this was not allowed and is prepared to accept the consequences of his actions,” Davis wrote, though he told U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly that Jensen had complied with all of the other terms of his release and asked him to give Jensen another chance.
Detective Everett Briscoe was described as a dedicated community police officer.
Police are trying to find the 19-year-old woman who once faced charges in a deadly shooting just last year as well.
When stopped by North Carolina deputies, David Sierra Orozco had more than $100,000 in cash hidden in his car.
Police said the man hit the ground headfirst after flipping and falling during a Dead & Company concert on Friday at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
One of the notorious Arellano Felix brothers was deported from the United States back to Mexico after serving most of a 15-year prison sentence, but he was promptly re-arrested when he arrived in his homeland Monday. Prosecutors in Mexico said Eduardo Arellano Felix was handed over to Mexican federal authorities at a border crossing in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.
"It's really hard. The hardest part is seeing her, taking her to bed and saying goodnight and then wake up the next day and she's gone," said the father of a Concord teenager, who police say may have died in an accidental overdose over the weekend.
An unused .22-caliber round was found next to the bed of a Colorado woman who disappeared last year and whose husband is charged with killing her, and a tranquilizer gun and accessories were also found in the couple's home, investigators testified Monday. Prosecutors also showed body camera footage of Barry Morphew with deputies at the couple's home on May 10, 2020, the day his wife Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor, during the third day of a court hearing to determine if he will stand trial, The Denver Post reported. The deputies were looking for an item of Suzanne Morphew's clothing to help tracking dogs find her.
According to city leaders, Bissonnet between Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway is a known hotbed for prostitution. A new law is hoping to change that.