Fight in Gwinnett County mall food court causes shoppers to flee, police say
Police are investigating a fight at a Gwinnett County mall that officials say caused shoppers to scatter.
Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that on Saturday evening, officers received reports of a fight in the Sugarloaf Mills shopping mall food court.
According to police, during the fight, a gun fell off one of the individuals involved.
Police said it is unclear if a shot was ever fired when the gun hit the ground.
After the gun hit the ground, police said shoppers began to scatter.
Channel 2 Action News viewers who were at the mall said the reason why they ran was because they thought there was a shooting in the mall.
“It is confirmed there were no injuries and absolutely no active shooter,” police explained.
No one has been taken into custody at this time.
