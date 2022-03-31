Fight at Haverhill High School results in one arrest

Boston25News.com Staff
·1 min read

A fight between two students at Haverhill High School Thursday morning resulted in one arrest and a large police presence.

Officers responded to an altercation during first lunch at 11:30 a.m. School administration and the school resource officer immediately responded and began investigating.

No injuries were reported, but the school operated under an adapted hold-in-place protocol for the remainder of the day. Any student who was caught without a hall pass was escorted to the auditorium and sent home after parents or guardians were contacted.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories