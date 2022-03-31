Fight at Haverhill High School results in one arrest

A fight between two students at Haverhill High School Thursday morning resulted in one arrest and a large police presence.

Officers responded to an altercation during first lunch at 11:30 a.m. School administration and the school resource officer immediately responded and began investigating.

No injuries were reported, but the school operated under an adapted hold-in-place protocol for the remainder of the day. Any student who was caught without a hall pass was escorted to the auditorium and sent home after parents or guardians were contacted.

HPD SRO’s responded to a fight between 2 juveniles at Haverhill High School on 3/31 @ 11:30 AM. One of the juveniles was arrested for their involvement in the fight. No injuries reported. Based on incident involving under age students , no further info is being released. — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) March 31, 2022

