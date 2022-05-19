Fight at high school football game in Palmetto ends with gunshot fired, police say

A fight broke out on the sideline at a high school football game last night and ended with a gunshot fired, Palmetto police said in a press release.

It happened at 9:30 p.m., toward the end of a football game at Harllee Stadium. The game was between Palmetto and Tampa Jesuit High School, ABC7 reported.

A group of high schoolers started to fight near the sidelines, police said, and as school staff and police moved toward them to break up the fight, they heard a gunshot.

After they heard the gunshot, the group ran off and police found a handgun lying on the ground.

No one was injured.

Police investigators have “identified a person of interest as the shooter,” the release said, they but are not releasing any information pending identification.

No other arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those who have information about this incident should contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587. They may also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or manateecrimestoppers.com. Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.