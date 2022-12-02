Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.

Responding officers began to separate the nine students involved in the fight.

According to Statesville police, the students involved have been charged with Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct by Fighting, Assault on School Employees, Communicating Threats, Simple Assault and Failure to Disperse on Command. Charges will be different for each student based on their involvement.

Authorities said no weapons were involved in the fight.

Statesville High School students were dismissed early Friday because of the fight, police told Channel 9.

Statesville police are not releasing the names of those involved because they are juveniles. The incident is still under investigation, anyone with information should contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

This a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.





