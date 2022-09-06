Fight at high school in west Charlotte draws police response, CMS says

A fight at a high school in west Charlotte resulted in a response from police, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a message sent to families shared with Channel 9, CMS said a fight happened at Turning Point Academy on Tuesday.

Police were called to the campus on Moores Chapel Road “to ensure the safety of students and staff,” CMS said.

Channel 9 crews on the scene saw a large number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars at the school.

On the school’s website, Turning Point Academy is described as a “redirection program” for students who are deemed at risk.

Channel 9 is requesting a police report from the CMPD for more information on any charges.

A teacher at Turning Point Academy who asked to remain anonymous told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe more than a dozen students were arrested in the incident. We are working to confirm this.

The teacher also said the school has seen higher numbers of enrollment this year and increased gang activity.

CMS said the behavior is a violation of the district’s code of conduct and the students will be disciplined.

Full statement from CMS

Hello Turning Point Academy families, This is Principal Lockhart with an important message. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment at Turning Point Academy. A fight occurred on our campus today involving several students. Law enforcement officers were called to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. All students involved in the incident will be disciplined accordingly. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.

Please speak to your children about appropriate behavior at school and remind them of the serious consequences of their actions. We appreciate your support in helping us keep Turning Point Academy safe.

