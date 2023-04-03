Fight at hookah lounge takes deadly turn in parking lot, North Carolina cops say

One person was killed and four were injured during a late-night shooting at a hookah lounge in North Carolina, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the business just before 11 p.m. on April 2, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they learned a fight happened in the hookah lounge, two people were shot inside, and then three more were shot in the parking lot, according to the release.

Anthony Bradshaw, 30, was found dead in the lot when officers arrived, and four others were injured, police said. One was in critical condition, and the others had “minor injuries,” according to the release.

Police have not announced any suspects in the shooting, which is still an active investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Fayetteville is about 65 miles southwest of Raleigh.

