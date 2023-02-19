Fight at house party near Tri-Cities golf course ends with 1 person shot

A person was shot in the Horn Rapids area of Richland early Sunday morning, according to Richland police reports.

Callers to 911 reported gun shots in the 2400 block of Delle Celle Drive not far from the Horn Rapids Golf Course at about 3:30 a.m.

Richland, Wash., police arrived to find a male in the street who had been shot. No name or age was released.

His wound did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The police investigation is keying on a fight at a nearby house party, according to police.

They do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 509-628-0333.