Fight inflation with deals on pantry staples at Amazon, Walmart and Target
If you’ve headed to the grocery store recently, you likely noticed the rising cost of food, home goods and other essential items. You can thank (or, more likely, curse) inflation for that. With inflation skyrocketing to another 40-year high, the situation has resulted in significant price increases. No sweat: We’re here to help you take measured steps to save money with deals on pantry staples from Amazon, Walmart and Target.
Several of our favorite online retailers are offering amazing deals to help you pinch pennies and stretch your dollar this summer. By finding the most worthwhile deals on everything from bathroom necessities and cleaning supplies to pet products and beauty must-haves, you’ll feel satisfied when you hit that add to cart button.
Don’t fear the next price jump—we rounded up deals on pantry staples and household essentials available now to help you save even as inflation soars.
Best deals on pantry essentials
Nature’s Path Organic Flax Plus Instant Oatmeal, 8 Pack at Amazon for $3.84 (Save $2.41)
Maruchan Beef Instant Lunch Ramen Noodles, 12 Pack at Walmart for $4.62 (Save $3.66)
McCormick Organic Ground Turmeric at Walmart for $11.05 (Save $10.59)
Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Pantry Food Storage Container with Flip Lid at Walmart for $11.19 (Save $10.81)
Solimo Aluminum Foil 175-Square-Foot Roll at Amazon for $11.47 (Save $8.13)
KIND Healthy Snack Bar Caramel Almond & Sea Salt, 12 Pack at Amazon for $14.22 (Save $9.66)
Barilla Tri-Color Penne and Rotini Pasta, 6 Pack at Amazon for $15.85 (Save $5.07)
Better Than Bouillon 21-Ounce Organic Low Sodium Roasted Chicken Base at Walmart for $22.99 (Save $10.49)
Feildoo Pantry Organization and Storage Set at Walmart for $42.99 (Save $57)
Best deals on cleaning supplies
Scotch Brite Scrubbing Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges at Amazon for $5.52 (Save $4.13)
Dcenta Disposable Dish Clothes, 50-Piece Roll at Walmart for $9.69 (Save $7.39)
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, 3 Pack (75 Count) at Amazon for $10.98 (Save $4.07)
Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent HE Original Scent 64 Loads at Amazon for $12.97 (Save $3.03)
Squish Disposable Blue Vinyl Latex-Free Gloves, 100 Pack at Amazon for $13.99 (Save $8)
Tilex Soap Scum Remover and Disinfectant at Walmart for $14.99 (Save $12)
Fantastik All-Purpose Cleaner, 32-Ounce Bottle at Walmart for $16.84 (Save $19.01)
Windex Glass/Multi-Surface Cleaner, 128-Ounce Bottle at Walmart for $17.48 (Save $6.22)
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum at Target for $299.99 (Save $50)
Dyson V8 Animal Cord-free Stick Vacuum at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $349.99 (Save $100)
Best deals on pet supplies
SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats at Chewy for $8.41 (Save $4.58)
Wag Chewy Whole Muscle American Jerky Dog Treats at Amazon for $11.86 (Save $4.13)
Arm & Hammer Multi-Cat Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter, 19-Pound Box at Chewy for $12.03 (Save $5.56)
Pets N Bags Environmentally Friendly Poop Bags Refill Rolls at Walmart for $14.99 (Save $15)
Wag Hip & Joint Soft Chews for Dogs at Amazon for $17.80 (Save $12.67)
Solimo Flea, Tick & Mosquito Topical for Dogs at Amazon for $18.55 (Save $30.93)
Instant Ocean Sea Salt for Aquariums at Chewy for $37.99 (Save $42)
Best deals on bathroom products
Clean Air Odor Eliminator Gel Beads for $10.95 at Amazon (Save $5)
Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissue, 8 Pack for $12.03 (Save $4.46)
OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Compact Toilet Brush and Canister Set at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $12.59 (Save $5.40)
Simply Essential 6-Piece Towel Set at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $12.60 (Save $5.40)
Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads and Travel Case at Walmart for $12.99 (Save $24.50)
Tom’s of Maine Whole Care Natural Toothpaste with Fluoride, 3 Pack at Amazon for $12.99 (Save $10.98)
Charmin Ultra Soft Mega 18 Rolls 2-Ply Standard Toilet Paper Pack at Walmart for $32.85 (Save $7.26)
Scott Essential 100% Recycled Fiber 2-Ply Septic-Safe 80-Rolls Bathroom Tissue at Walmart for $44.17 (Save $25.80)
Best deals on beauty and grooming products
BeautyBox Reusable Makeup Remover Pads at Walmart for $3.98 (Save $3)
Dove Anti-Dandruff Shampoo at Walmart for $4.88 (Save $11.39)
Adidas Ice Dive 3 Hair and Body Wash at Walmart for $6.99 (Save $5.01)
Amazon Basics Moisture Rich Conditioner at Amazon for $9.71 (Save $3.92)
Amazon Basics Silky Smooth Body Wash at Amazon for $11.11 (Save $5.12)
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser Lotion at Walmart for $11.49 (Save $7.58)
Sebastian Professional Shaper Hairspray at Walmart for $11.95 (Save $7.01)
CELOR Under Eye Patches, 20 Pairs at Amazon for $12.97 (Save $7)
Softsoap Moisturizing Body Wash Shower Gel for Women, 4-Pack at Amazon for $14.99 (Save $5.97)
Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Body Wash, 4-Pack at Amazon for $23.48 (Save $14.47)
Gillette Labs Men’s Razor with 3 Blade Refills at Walmart for $27.97 (Save $7)
Philips Norelco Shaver 2100 at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $29.99 (Save $10)
Pure Silk Sensitive Skin Spa Therapy Shave Cream for Women, 4 Pack at Walmart for $32.17 (Save $11.90)
Olay Firming & Hydrating Body Lotion with Collagen, 4 Pack at Amazon for $31.96 (Save $8)
