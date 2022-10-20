Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com

The impact of inflation can be felt in every aspect of our lives, from the way we shop for groceries to the apps we’re using for better gas savings.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Discover: If Your Credit Score is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

The silver lining? We’re all fighting inflation together — and this fight is a team effort. Here’s how everyone can fight inflation in every aspect of their lives right now.

Budgeting

Utilities

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Shopping

Gas Prices

Credit Cards

Small Businesses

Story continues

Households

Fighting Inflation Into 2023

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Fight Inflation in Every Aspect of Your Life