Fight inside Dave & Buster’s turns deadly as gunfire breaks out, Texas cops say

One man is dead after a shooting inside a Dave & Buster’s restaurant on Wednesday, June 22, in Texas, according to police and media reports.

The shooting happened around 11:17 p.m. at the Dave & Buster’s on North Central Expressway in northeast Dallas, police said.

Police say two men were in a fight inside the restaurant, when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 28-year-old victim.

Patrons inside the Dave & Buster’s ran or took cover when the shooting broke out, KDFW reported.

The victim, identified as Willie Najera, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There are no reports of additional injuries.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene and remain on the loose as of Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3603.