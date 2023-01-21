Fight inside Queens nightclub leads to young man’s murder: NYPD

An argument inside a Queens nightclub ended in bloodshed after it spilled out onto the street and a gunman fatally shot a 19-year-old man and wounded a woman early Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Ave. near Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst about 4 a.m., cops said.

Details about the argument were not immediately available. Whatever the disagreement was over, the parties took it outside. Then a man in a blue-hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun and started blasting away, striking the 19-year-old victim in the back and shoulder, cops said. A 31-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks.

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the teen died. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down relatives.

The woman is expected to survive, cops said.

The gunman jumped into a black and white Cadillac Escalade, which sped off down the street. No arrests have been made.

The dance spot was hosting a “Coldest Winter Ever” celebration with four deejays mixing dance music when the fight broke out inside the club.

Investigators were scouring the area Saturday, looking for surveillance video that can help them identify the shooter.