The fight for integrity: WyCo DA Mark Dupree talks CIU, race and moving forward

Mark Dupree
·3 min read

When I arrived in the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors openly passed around a “hangman’s noose award” whenever they received a “hung jury” in a trial. This practice made light of the horrors of lynchings so I ended it. I then instituted implicit bias training for the entire office.

I share this anecdote to emphasize a larger point: Systemic change isn’t instant. It takes time.

You likely have heard that I fired three employees recently in the Community Integrity Unit or CIU because they did not live up to standards set in my office. The Star has portrayed this as a failure, but I offer it as proof that I am willing to root out corruption wherever I find it, even in a unit that I’ve fought so hard to bring into existence. The CIU is here to stay.

When we learned the employees’ character didn’t align with the higher calling a prosecutor’s office must uphold, we took the following steps:

1. Immediate termination of the employees- before the recordings hit the press.

2. Officewide meetings and conversations reiterating the expectations of staff and attorneys in this office.

3. Independent review of cases handled by the terminated individuals.

4. Additional implicit bias re-training of all staff and attorneys in the office.

5. Culturally competent scenarios and questions added to the interview process.

The Community Integrity Unit is the first of its kind in the Midwest and was born from the wrongful conviction of Lamonte McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison. The unit reviews credible instances of actual innocence and manifest injustice committed against incarcerated individuals.

After this nation witnessed George Floyd’s murder, we learned the convicted murderer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, had been the subject of more than a dozen excessive force complaints. That department, however, failed to hold Chauvin accountable. This remains all too common.

It wasn’t lost on me that when I introduced the Conviction Integrity Unit concept, top law enforcement officials and unions asked the Kansas attorney general to forbid the Wyandotte County DA from investigating wrongful convictions. When people in authority protest accountability for past actions, it should concern us.

Instead, The Star Editorial Board investigated me, writing two lengthy pieces and publishing them about a week before the election.

Those pieces were flawed. I won my reelection by about 10 points.

I’ve fought to change the police misconduct complaint system. The CIU now receives and reviews police misconduct complaints.

In the past, the police department investigated its own in officer-involved shootings. We’ve changed that through years of work. We are reimagining how we prosecute cases, treat victims, engage the communities we serve and correct yesterday’s mistakes. I am committed to creating a workplace culture free of homophobia, sexism, and bigotry.

But this is transformational work. We have traditionally disenfranchised people who do not trust our justice system as well as people and institutions actively frustrating reform efforts.

The secret recordings of former members of the CIU using discriminatory and demeaning language were shocking and disappointing. They delayed our reform work. But that’s all those recordings accomplished — delays. We won’t allow personnel issues to distract us. The firings demonstrate our commitment to integrity.

If given the choice between loyalty and integrity, we will choose integrity every single time.

Mark Dupree is Wyandotte County District Attorney.

Recommended Stories

  • What lessons do police in Europe have for American cops?

    Compared to police in Europe, U.S. police are more quick to use deadly force, and in turn they kill far more people per officer than law enforcement in Europe.

  • Kansas City police officer of 22 years dies Sunday of COVID-19, KCPD says

    Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was heartbroken to hear of the longtime officer’s death.

  • Trump to GOP: Support candidates who 'stand for our values'

    Donald Trump on Saturday pushed Republicans to support candidates who are loyal to him in next year's midterm elections as the former president launched a new more active phase of his post presidency. Trump, 74, teased the prospect of another presidential bid of his own in 2024, but vowed first to be an active presence on the campaign trail for those who share his values in next year's fight for control of Congress. “The survival of America depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year,” Trump charged early in a rambling speech that spanned nearly an hour and a half.

  • The Latest: Wash. state OKs free pot as vaccine incentive

    Washington state says licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote coronavirus vaccine clinics. The “Joints for Jabs” program announced by state officials Monday will permit pot retail shops to give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic by July 12.

  • Russian accounts still active on pro-Trump sites -researchers

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A group believed to be Russian has remained active on internet services favored by far-right Americans, showing efforts to interfere in U.S. politics continue after the election, according to reports from social media research firm Graphika and nonprofit Advance Democracy Inc. The group, which Graphika believes to be connected to previous Russian interference efforts, runs at least 20 accounts on a new version of an internet bulletin board once known as TheDonald, in reference to former president Donald Trump. Nineteen of the accounts on the renamed Patriots.win site were created in three hours last Nov. 5, two days after the presidential election, Graphika said, and have amplified Republican Trump's false claims of vote rigging.

  • Manchin Won’t Support Voting Rights Bill Because Republicans Don’t Like It

    "Protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner," the senator wrote, ignoring Republicans' partisan war on the vote

  • 3 dead, at least 5 hurt after shooting outside graduation party

    The shooting in the Miami suburb of Kendall was the latest in a rash of them in the Miami-Dade area. One official pleaded, "Make this stop."

  • 'I May Destroy You' wins at British Academy TV awards

    LONDON (AP) — “I May Destroy You” won two main prizes at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled tough issues including sexual consent and racism. The drama about a woman dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault was named best miniseries, while creator and star Michaela Coel won the best actress prize. Coel dedicated the award to the show’s director of intimacy, Ita O’Brien, “for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process.”

  • AP Top Stories June 6 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday June 6th: Kamala Harris' plane returns due to 'technical issue'; Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition clouds future of Dems’ elections bill; Pope Francis voices ‘pain’ over Canadian deaths; Meghan and Harry welcome second child.

  • Covid: 23 cases of new ‘Nepal’ variant detected in UK, Downing Street confirms

    ‘Nothing in data currently’ to require delay to 21 June easing of lockdown restrictions, says prime minister’s spokesperson

  • BoE says 'stablecoin' payments need same rules as banks

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday that payments with 'stablecoins' - a form of cryptocurrency usually pegged to a traditional currency - should be regulated in the same way as payments handled by banks if they start to become widely used. The central bank also said it had made no decision yet about whether to issue its own central bank digital currency, or CBDC, a prospect dubbed 'Britcoin' by finance minister Rishi Sunak when he asked the BoE to look into this in April. "The prospect of stablecoins as a means of payment and the emerging propositions of CBDC have generated a host of issues," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said.

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’

  • What Meghan and Harry's New Daughter Needs to Know About Being a Second-Born

    Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the new daughter of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, was born on Friday, June 4, weighing in at a healthy 7 lbs., 11 oz and, according to a statement issued by the parents, “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.” As I wrote in both my book The Sibling Effect and in a 2007 TIME magazine cover story, the dice of life are loaded in favor of first borns in ways they simply aren’t for any siblings who come along later.

  • Lara Trump reveals she is not running for Senate seat at Donald Trump speech

    Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has used his speech in North Carolina to reveal that she will not be running for a Senate seat in the state despite speculation she would. The wife of the former president’s second son, Eric, is a native of the Tar Heel state and had hinted that she may become the next member of a Trump political dynasty. Instead Mr Trump introduced his pick for the seat, congressman Ted Budd.

  • Vladimir Putin says prosecuting Capitol rioters is example of US ‘double standards’

    Russian president criticises prosecution of people with ‘political demands’

  • Hospital where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter born was founded by women in 1888

    Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

  • US Democrat senator is now ‘very anxious’ about future of climate legislation

    The senator claimed that climate talks have been dropped from infrastructure discussions since the president began negotiating with Republicans over the legislation

  • Trump speech: Fox refuses to air official address as ex-president demands ‘reparations’ from China

    Trump amplifies stolen election myth in rambling GOP remarks

  • Psaki compares Fox News to Chinese and Russian propaganda outlets

    White House Press Secretary is often celebrated by liberals for ‘shutting down’ right-wing questioners

  • Clippers win Game 7, eliminate Mavericks despite Luka Doncic's 46 points

    Kawhi Leonard was an assist shy of a triple-double, Paul George had 22 points and 10 assists and Clippers role players were big in series' first home win.