Fight involving 20 to 30 youth at Arlington mall did not involve gunshots

Five minors were arrested after 20 to 30 juveniles got into a fight at Parks Mall in Arlington, according to police.

Arlington police said on Twitter the Saturday evening fight was quickly broken up and the five minors were taken into custody. Contrary to claims on social media, Arlington police said there were no gunshots fired.

Police said they are investigating the fight thoroughly and emphasized that no shots were fired.

Police did not identify the people who were taken into custody or announce if anybody was hurt.