Fight involving gun in Cumberland Mall food court sends shoppers scrambling
Police are currently investigating a fight inside Cumberland Mall where a gun was involved.
Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they responded to a fight in the food court of Cumberland Mall in which someone dropped a gun.
They say it does not appear that any shots were fired or that anyone was injured.
Officers say they found the suspects in the parking lot and also found a second gun.
It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.
