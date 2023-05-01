Fight involving gunfire at downtown Erie restaurant and gathering spot leads to charges

A confrontation inside a State Street restaurant and gathering spot in downtown Erie early Sunday morning led to an assault and the firing of gunshots that did not wound anyone, according to Erie police.

Police have charged a 50-year-old Erie man in the assault and shooting, the second in a week at the Super Chicken Lounge at 1015 State St.

Yaphet M. Ettison was arraigned Sunday morning on charges including three counts of attempted homicide in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Bond was set at $50,000.

Erie police officers who were called to the Super Chicken Lounge recovered a 9 mm handgun and two spent shell casings and identified the accused shooter as Ettison, who witnesses indicated had attacked the victim, according to information in Ettison's criminal complaint.

Detectives wrote that they reviewed cell phone video that showed Ettison in possession of a handgun that he used to strike a male victim several times in the head, neck and face. A gunshot was fired after the male victim fell to the ground, and a second gunshot was then fired, according to information in the complaint.

A witness told police the second gunshot was fired in the direction of three people, and that after the second shot a witness was able to recover the gun and take it outside the lounge, detectives wrote in the complaint.

The man who was assaulted went to UPMC Hamot for treatment. He suffered a broken thumb, a dislocated shoulder and injuries to the left side of his head and face, according to information in the complaint.

The man told police that an ongoing tenant dispute brought him to the lounge, which was open for business at the time of the incident, detectives wrote.

Sunday morning's shooting occurred a week after Erie police were called to Super Chicken at about 2 a.m. April 23 to investigate a shooting that wounded a 22-year-old woman. According to investigators, a fight had broken out among some females when the victim intervened and was shot in the leg.

That shooting remained under investigation Monday.

Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday that it is extremely concerning to have two shootings taking place at the same venue. He said it is something that Erie police and the city's nuisance bar task force will look into.

The Super Chicken Lounge is located in downtown Erie space that was formerly home of Rockstarz nightclub, where nine men were charged in connection with the assault and stabbing of two people in April 2021.

