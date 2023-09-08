Fight involving machete prompts school lockdowns in Statesville, police say

Two schools in Statesville were put on lockdown on Thursday after a machete altercation between two men, according to police.

Statesville Police received a 911 call about an incident near Pump Station Road around 12:30 p.m. and found Christina Foster and Michael Forth suffering from lacerations. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Foster, 28, and Forth, 35, are homeless and live in the wooded area behind the city’s water treatment plant. According to police, David Morgan, 71, is accused of striking both victims with a machete.

Northview Academy and Statesville Christian School were placed on lockdown due to the incident. However, authorities said there was never an immediate danger to any of the schools.

Witnesses told police that all three people involved were in a physical altercation. Police said they did not find Morgan after a brief search. It appears to be an isolated dispute.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

