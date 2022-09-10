Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say

A fight involving parents and students on a school has led to an arrest, according to Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon.

The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and a parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.

Deputies said as the situation escalated, the bus driver drove to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

The driver then honked the horn in order to get the attention of law enforcement. Deputies respond and broke up the fight.

Around this time, deputies said other parents began to arrive at the sheriff’s office parking lot. One parent of a student involved in the fight began fighting with the parent of another student who had also been involved.

ALSO READ: Stanly County Schools prepares for new school year with potentially life-saving trainings

Deputies said they broke up that fight shortly after.

Chester Middle School and Chester High School staff then arrived on the scene and assisted with the dismissal of students to the parents who arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said one parent was arrested and is facing charges for interfering with the operation of a school bus. Another parent was ticketed for disorderly conduct.

Dr. Antwon Sutton, superintendent for the Chester County School District, released a statement regarding this incident saying:

“We wish to thank our law enforcement partners at CCSO for their swift action in diffusing this serious situation. We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation.”

Deputies said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and that additional charges may be pending.

(WATCH BELOW: Stanly County Schools training school bus drivers for worst-case scenario)