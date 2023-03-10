Fight involving students, parents broke out at Riverview East Academy; adult arrested

A fight involving students and parents broke out at Riverview East Academy in East End on Friday and at least one person is facing criminal charges, according to court records and the school district.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said several students were involved in a physical altercation at the school, which required the intervention of school staff and security.

Parents were notified to pick up their children from school and another fight then ensued between students and parents, according to the district. Cincinnati police officers responded to "provide support."

Constance Ware, 41, is facing charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

A criminal complaint states Ware entered a second-floor area of the school where classes were being taught without the permission of school staff. She engaged in fighting with students and parents, according to the court records.

All students involved in the incident are facing discipline by the school, including suspension and expulsion, as well as possible criminal charges, according to the district.

Parents may also face criminal charges, the district says. "CPS will continue to ask parents to model expected behavior in our schools and encourage students to resolve conflicts without being physical and seek out their school leadership teams for additional support."

