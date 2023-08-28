Fight involving teens at Southcenter Mall provokes large police response

Officers arrived at Southcenter Mall after hearing about a large fight involving teens and reports of gunshots at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The mall went into lockdown shortly after.

Police soon determined that the reports of gunfire were false and that nobody was shot. A young man was detained by police who did have a gun according to a Facebook post published by Tukwila PD.

Officials say that because of the large amount of people that were leaving the area, officers from multiple jurisdictions were requested to help with de-escalating and getting everyone to their vehicles.

