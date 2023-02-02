'The fight isn't over.' Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Rochester

City Council member and Free The People Roc organizer Stanley Martin speaks at a community vigil for Tyre Nichols.

On Wednesday night, the Black liberation organization Free The People Roc hosted a community vigil to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died three days after being beaten by Memphis Police Officers during a traffic stop.

"People may wonder why we're here," City Council Member Stanley Martin said. "It's happened in Rochester, and it might happen again if police continue to occupy our communities."

Martin, an organizer with Free The People Roc, said the amount of people who showed up on short notice shows that "the fight isn't over."

More:Can Stanley Martin turn activism into action now that she's a Rochester city councilor?

Those in attendance lit candles under a photo of Tyre Nichols, placed in front of Daniel Prude's mural.

Prude's death after his encounter with Rochester Police in March 2020 was still fresh for his brother Joe Prude who told the crowd, "It's hard to watch something like that. How many more brothers got to die."

Joe Prude gathers his thoughts before speaking at a community vigil for Tyre Nichols.

Shortly after body-worn camera footage from the Nichols incident was released, Mayor Malik Evans and Police Chief David Smith released a joint statement sharing prayers with the Nichols family.

"We are all outraged by the depravity captured on this footage, and pray that our city's response to these images will be peaceful and productive," the statement read. "This Administration and the Rochester Police Department are working tirelessly to establish a higher level of trust between our officers and community because we recognize that trust is a vital component of the peace we are working so hard to achieve.

Local activist Sidy Grandoit believes the Mayor's words are hard to accept.

"There are families like the Peavy's who still haven't received justice," he said.

Sidy Grandoit listens to stories from the community while local activist Chris Thompson raises a fist.

Grandoit is referring to Gerald Peavy Sr. and his son, who is suing the city for $30 million after they say a traffic stop in March ended with police beating and kicking them.

More:Rochester police assaulted father and son during traffic stop, lawsuit says

Speeches calling for reform, outrage over community violence, and stories of brutality and loved ones lost during police encounters revealed a community still frustrated about its relationship with law enforcement.

"All this violence is happening, and the police are still getting 100 million dollars," Martin said. "The impact is minimal."

The vigil concluded with people scribing messages in greeting cards that Martin said would be sent to the Nichols family in Memphis.

Well wishes written in greeting cards for the family of Tyre Nichols.

