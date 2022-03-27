Fight leads to fatal shooting in Ocala parking lot

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim was fighting with another man in front of the 7 Days Food store on NW 1st Ave. just before 2 p.m. when he was shot.

The man, identified by police as 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough, was treated on the scene until emergency crews arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

McCullough later died at the hospital.

Police haven’t released any information on a possible suspect.

They’re asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them by calling the police department at (352) 369-7000 or by dialing **TIPS.

