Fight leads to fatal shooting in Ocala parking lot
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday afternoon.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Investigators say the victim was fighting with another man in front of the 7 Days Food store on NW 1st Ave. just before 2 p.m. when he was shot.
READ: Elderly man ‘pummeled’ after confronting driver while walking out of Publix, police say
The man, identified by police as 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough, was treated on the scene until emergency crews arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition.
McCullough later died at the hospital.
READ: Lawyer for teen killed on Orlando free fall ride demands answers, says video proves teen was not secured
Police haven’t released any information on a possible suspect.
They’re asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them by calling the police department at (352) 369-7000 or by dialing **TIPS.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.