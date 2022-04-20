Fight leads to gunfire, leaving one person dead and another wounded in Warner Robins

Two people were shot, one fatally, in what police described as “a domestic violence incident” on the north side of Warner Robins on Tuesday evening.

The deadly episode happened in the 200 block of Virginia Drive in a neighborhood that lies east of Northside Drive, roughly half a mile north of Green Street.

The names of those involved were not mentioned in a police statement describing the 6:40 p.m. gunfire, but a preliminary account of the incident said it “began with a physical altercation and escalated into gunfire.”

The statement said “a male was struck by gunfire” and that he died at a city hospital, and that “a female ... was struck by bullet fragments” and taken to a Macon hospital for treatment.

One person was being questioned by detectives late Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, police provided an update, noting that the man who was slain was 35 years old and that he had been fighting with an 18-year-old woman.

“During the altercation, the 16-year-old son of the deceased ... presented a handgun ... and fired multiple times at” his father, the statement added.

The 16-year-old was later arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.