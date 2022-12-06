Fight leads to one person shot, in critical condition in Glynn County

On Dec. 2 at around 6:03 p.m., the Glynn County Police Department arrived to 105 Saxon St. after calls came in about a shooting.

Once on scene, GCPD officers found Antoine Jermaine Whyms with at least one gunshot wound. Further investigation found that the shooting was a result of an argument between Whyms and Gary Stephone Beasley.

It is believed that both Whyms and Beasley live at the same residence.

GCPD said in a statement that they took Beasley into custody on scene and without incident. After being interviewed, he was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Whyms was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. GCPD is asking if anyone has information on this shooting to please call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or Major Crimes at 912-554-7802.

You can also submit information anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-554-7845.

