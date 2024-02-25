Fight leads to shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight involving several people at a central Fresno convenience store early Saturday led to a man being shot, Fresno police say.

Officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the Circle K at Palm and Olive Avenues for a report of a ShotSpotter alert.

They say they arrived to find a man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they learned the victim was involved in a fight with several other men when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

No arrests have been made yet, but Fresno police are actively working the case.

The department asks if anyone has information that would help find those involved, to please call 559-621-7000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.