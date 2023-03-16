Fight leads to shots fired, 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs; no arrests made

One person was injured after an earlier fight escalated into a shooting outside of a bar early Thursday in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, March 16, Amarillo officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the bar earlier, and then the parties involved went outside and got into another confrontation.

Police said this led to a suspect in a truck shooting at one of the other parties.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to an area hospital on a report of a man with a gunshot wound. His injury was not life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and no further information was available.

Officers made a report, and this incident is being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police say 1 injured in shooting at Guitars and Cadillacs bar