Fight led to gunfire inside Walmart that left 1 dead, 2 hurt

MIAMI -- A fight between two groups of people inside a Walmart in Florida City erupted in gunfire Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead and two others hurt in an incident that sent panicked shoppers running for safety, Miami-Dade police said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart located at 33501 S Dixie Highway near the Florida Turnpike shortly before 3 pm, according to police.

Investigators said the man who died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center had been involved in the altercation before the shooting began. He was not immediately identified.

Another man who suffered a gunshot wound to his foot was an innocent bystander while a woman who suffered a head injury did so while trying to run from the scene, according to police. Officials said five other people were treated at the scene and released.

Police did not identify the man who was in custody.

A police spokesperson said there was a fight between two groups of three people when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. Police did not say what the fight was about.

As of Wednesday, police said they were searching for four other people who were involved in the fight because they fled following the shooting.

Live video from the scene showed a large police presence outside the store and people standing outside in the parking lot.

Miami-Dade police confirmed to CBS News Miami that they were assisting Florida City police with a shooting investigation and there was a command center located at the back of the store.

In a written statement to CBS News Miami, Walmart said: "We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones. The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police."

Video posted to social media showed a frenetic scene in which people were yelling or screaming and another person laying on the ground.

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Police Response as Injuries Reported in a Shooting Incident inside a Walmart store



📌#Floridacity | #Florida



Currently, Multiple Law enforcements and other emergency personnel are on the scene to a shooting incident inside a Walmart in Florida City,… pic.twitter.com/wmbbqTT9tv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 19, 2023

Another tweet on social media showed a man talking about the shooting and the sound of gunfire that he head before he exited the store along with other customers.

As of 6 p.m., the parking lot of the store was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and a large police presence was still at the store.

Netflix cancels its basic no-ad plan

Former Northwestern quarterback details climate of abuse

New details revealed in Justice Department's Jan. 6 Trump investigation