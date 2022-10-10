Fight led to stabbing in Bradenton, sheriff says. One charged with murder attempt

An argument at a home in Bradenton over the weekend ended in a stabbing, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Justin Terrell Claudio, 33, is in jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies say Claudio, wielding a knife, stabbed another 33-year-old man in the torso and left arm after a dispute became heated.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Friday at home in the 6000 block of Ninth Street Court East, the sheriff’s office said.

The stabbing victim was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation led deputies to seek an arrest warrant for Claudio. He was arrested on Sunday in the 6600 block of 14th Street West.

In addition to attempted murder, Claudio is charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was held without bond at the Manatee County Jail on Monday, jail records showed.