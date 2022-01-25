Fight at Lima area bar is under investigation

Jan. 24—LIMA — Lima police officials are seeking the public's help as part of an investigation into an assault that occurred early Saturday morning at a Lima bar.

According to a statement from the Lima Police Department, officers responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday to J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road, in reference to an assault.

Upon their arrival officers located Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, in the establishment's parking lot. Fisher-Jones sustained injuries to his face and body and was transported to a local hospital. He was subsequently transported to a Toledo hospital for further medical attention.

According to information provided to The Lima News, a "group of kids" are alleged to have attacked Fisher-Jones, reportedly kicking him and stomping on his head during the assault. The incident was reportedly filmed and possibly posted online by several of witnesses.

The assault remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the LPD at 419 227-4444, Detective Todd Jennings at 419 221-5228 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP.