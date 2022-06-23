Fight at New London High School graduation puts two adults in police custody

Jun. 22—NEW LONDON — A fight broke out between two adults at New London High School's graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

According to New London police Public Information Officer Capt. Matthew Galante, city police responded to a report of a fight at the ceremony shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The altercation was over when police arrived, and no official criminal complaint was filed.

The fight took place between the two spectators near the center of the bleachers around the school's Cannamela Field, where the ceremony was taking place. It momentarily interrupted remarks from Principal Bryan Mahon, pausing graduation proceedings and causing a number of graduates to stand up and turn around to see what the commotion was about.

"Individuals involved in the disturbance were identified and one of those involved was determined to have an active arrest warrant out of the city of Hartford," Galante wrote in an email in reference to Shabela Santiago, 28, of Hartford. Santiago was taken into custody without incident on a temporary hold by Hartford police.

"A second individual involved in the disturbance was escorted off of the property and told not to return by school staff and police," Galante added in reference to Lydia Torres, 53, of Hartford. Torres reportedly attempted to reenter the graduation ceremony twice. She then was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with police. She later was released on a $5,000 bond.

Day Staff Photographer Sarah Gordon contributed to this report.

s.spinella@theday.com